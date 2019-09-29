UBS Group AG Has $69.38 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,286 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,930. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.