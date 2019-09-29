UBS Group AG Has $67.19 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4,704.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.05% of TEGNA worth $67,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

