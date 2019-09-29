UBS Group AG Has $63.23 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $63,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 101,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 2,337,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

