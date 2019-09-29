UBS Group AG Buys 77,779 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.88% of Safehold worth $61,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 96.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 4,340 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Insiders purchased 469,839 shares of company stock worth $13,445,759 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

SAFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

