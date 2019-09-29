UBS Group AG Acquires 469,403 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.80% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $73,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,371. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $58.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.