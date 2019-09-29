UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of SEI Investments worth $40,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,903. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

