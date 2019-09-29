UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Leidos worth $38,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 874,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

