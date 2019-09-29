UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $32,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $117.99. 210,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,784. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

