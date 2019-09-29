UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 119,949 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 501,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

