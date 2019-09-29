UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 75,147 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

MKTX stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,458. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $172.09 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

