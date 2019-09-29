UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 26,776 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

TAP traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 1,687,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,564. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

