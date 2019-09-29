UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBSFY. Consumer Edge began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

UBSFY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $24.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

