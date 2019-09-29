Ubex (UBEX) Trading 26.4% Lower This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $133,607.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.05341512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex, LBank, YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

