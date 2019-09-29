Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.67

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 5653726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $737,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

