TTC Protocol (TTC) Price Hits $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bibox, BitForex and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00667669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

