Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.51

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.33.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

