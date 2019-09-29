Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $392,666.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00189675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.01026050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,303,312 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

