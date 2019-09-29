TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,915,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. now owns 819,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 147,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

