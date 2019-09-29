Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $80,000 in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Yext by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 520,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yext by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yext by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $31,355.94. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 682,386 shares of company stock worth $15,251,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 924,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.