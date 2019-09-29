Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225,274 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 811,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 390,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 372,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 3,336,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $20.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

