Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $75,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $73.26. 3,766,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,699. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.