Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 88,629 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 392,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 64,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 1,073,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $3,445,023.36. Also, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $94,080.00. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 540,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,315. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

