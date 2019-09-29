Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €70.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.36 ($67.86).

Total stock opened at €47.59 ($55.34) on Wednesday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.36.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

