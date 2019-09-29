Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $7.19. Tiptree shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

TIPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $249.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,055,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,264,091.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 94,171 shares of company stock valued at $629,548 in the last 90 days. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tiptree by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tiptree by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

