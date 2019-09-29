ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €12.60 ($14.65) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.43 ($17.94).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €12.87 ($14.97) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.02.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.