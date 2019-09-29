Theta Token Tops One Day Volume of $2.21 Million (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Coinbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.73 or 0.05327248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, DDEX, Hotbit, Binance, OKEx, WazirX, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

