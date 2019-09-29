The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $28.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

WU opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $150,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,068. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 25.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in The Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

