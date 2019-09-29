The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares during the period. The Medicines makes up 2.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 4.87% of The Medicines worth $141,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Medicines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

NASDAQ MDCO traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. 2,657,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,096. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDCO. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

