The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,948 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $67,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

NYSE KO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. 7,939,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

