Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 5.8%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 17,325,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,045,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,596,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 110,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

