Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,325,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552,586. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

