Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.65 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bittrex and DragonEX. Tether has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and $16.65 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00192910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01030276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, TOPBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Iquant, Bit-Z, IDAX, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Coinut, BigONE, HitBTC, Bibox, Poloniex, Upbit, Gate.io, B2BX, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, OKEx, MBAex, C2CX, ZB.COM, LBank, Trade By Trade, BitMart, Exmo, ABCC, CoinEx, Kraken, Bittrex, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Kryptono, DragonEX, UEX, Liqui, DigiFinex, IDCM, Kucoin, QBTC, Huobi, ChaoEX, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.