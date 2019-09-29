TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 30,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,321. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

