Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.48. 564,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 21,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 893,799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.