Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Tekla Life Sciences Investors makes up about 2.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

HQL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

