Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Team worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Team by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Team by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Team by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Team currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $32,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TISI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 113,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.58. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

