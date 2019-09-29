TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $917.24 Million

Brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $917.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.32 million and the lowest is $858.20 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $583.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 916,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.