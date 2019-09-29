Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading Up 7.7%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 5,031,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,613,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

