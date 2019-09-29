Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Hits $7.74 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Tael has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $750,381.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $34.91, $7.20 and $13.96.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.60 or 0.05376501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015990 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $13.96, $24.72, $6.32, $45.75, $62.56, $10.00, $18.11, $119.16, $7.20, $34.91 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

