SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $123.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $53,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $60,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $510,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,821,000 after buying an additional 1,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 641,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 195,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

