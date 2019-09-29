Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Synectics PLC (LON:SNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 5229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

