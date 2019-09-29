Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,764,000.

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. 20,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

