Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,983 Shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.40% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,615,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

Shares of CPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

