Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. 40,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.30. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $403.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

