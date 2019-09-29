Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 7,641 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WANT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

