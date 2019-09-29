Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $653,000 in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.57% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

