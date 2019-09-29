Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 35,833 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

