Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

