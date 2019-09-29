Storiqa One Day Volume Reaches $65,551.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Hotbit, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Storiqa has a market capitalization of $799,738.00 and approximately $65,551.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00190008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.01029574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Tidex, Indodax, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

