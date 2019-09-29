Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

SHOO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,785. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

